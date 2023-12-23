fbpx

Sat. Dec 23rd, 2023

 

Representative Thomas Files Bills Requiring Boater Safety Cards

All News RSS Feed Business Crime Politics State News Top Stories Friday, December 22nd, 2023

As expected, lake area Representative Doctor Lisa Thomas has introduced a couple of House bills aimed at boating safety identification cards across Missouri.

Thomas says it’s not a cure-all to eliminate injuries and fatalities on the lake but, at least, a step in the right direction.

If legislation changed behavior, we wouldn’t have murder, we wouldn’t have fraud. We wouldn’t have all the things that are illegal. But laws do deter a significant number of people.”

House Bill 18-88 would require every person born after January 1, 1984, to possess a boating safety identification card showing successful passing of a satisfactory boating safety course before operating a vessel on all waters of the state.

The current law requires safety I-D cards for operating vessels just on the lakes across the state.

Also introduced by Thomas, House Bill 18-89 would mandate that all proceeds from fees collected for boating safety I-D cards be forwarded to the highway patrol’s Marine Division to be used only for statewide boating safety initiatives.

A push to get the bills passed into law is expected after some recent high-profile fatal boating accidents over the past few years at Lake of the Ozarks.

All News RSS Feed Business Crime Politics State News Top Stories Friday, December 22nd, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony