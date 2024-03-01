Republican Ticket Taking Shape For Camden County With 6 Candidates For Sheriff

The Republican ticket for the upcoming August primary continues to take shape in Camden County.

According to the county clerks’ office, there are at least six candidates running for sheriff. They include: Jeff Beauchamp, Jimmy Brashear, Brian Butts, Phil Cannon, Chris Edgar and Greg Sellers.

Running for the 2nd District Commission seat are: Steve Dougan, Deryl Osborn and Bill Walker.

Running unopposed are: James Gohagen for 1st District Commissioner, Thomas Gorsline for Public Administrator, Kendra Hicks for Treasurer and Marty McGuire for Assessor.

Nancy Pope, a democrat, is unopposed at this time for Democratic Committeewoman.

The August Primary will be on Tuesday, the 6th.