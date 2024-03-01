Missouri Senate Debating Bill That Could Give Tax Credits For Childcare

Up for discussion in the State Senate is a bill that seeks to authorize tax credits for childcare.

Senator Lauren Arthur of Kansas City sponsors Senate Bill 742…..She says this measure seeks to authorize tax credits for childcare…

“Quality childcare plays a pivotal role in child development….offering more than just a safe environment while parents are at work. It serves as a foundation for lifelong learning.”

Childcare is something the governor highlighted in his annual budget address to lawmakers both this and last year.

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate, Majority Floor Leader Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina mentioned Senate Bill 742 would create three new tax credits: childcare contribution; employer-provider assistance; and childcare providers…

“It allows you to direct your tax dollars to solve a problem that you see…..rather than you sending it to Missouri for them to direct your tax dollars to something that you may totally not support.”

Senate Bill 742 has been laid over for future talks.