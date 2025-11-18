Respect MO Voters Petition Effort One-Third of the Way

Organizers of an initiative petition seeking to get a constitutional amendment on the 2026 ballot to ban Missouri lawmakers from what they say is overturning the will of the people report that they are a third of the way there.

Respect Missouri Voters is a volunteer-led campaign trying to get the measure on the statewide ballot which would ban politicians from overturning issues already passed by voters, from attacking citizens’ ability to use the initiative process and from deceiving voters with confusing ballot language.

Respect MO Voters says that all 115 counties across the state are represented in the effort and that Missouri is one of only 11 states with no law to keep lawmakers from overturning voter-approved issues.

The petition will be available to sign at Central Bank in Eldon from 5-7-pm this Wednesday. The group has until the spring to reach its goal of 300,000 signatures.