Fire Damages House and Garage, Reports of Propane Tank Explosion in Roach

It was a busy Sunday for the Northwest-Camden County Fire District responding to six calls including a house fire on Pleasant Valley Road in Roach during three other overlapping incidents.

Upon arrival to the house fire, flames were showing from the backside of the house while a detached garage was fully involved and reports that a propane tank had exploded.

Mutual aid was provided from Sunrise Beach, Mid-County, Gravois, Lake Ozark and Deer Creek.

There were no injuries reported and personnel remained on the scene for several hours.

Reporter Mike Anthony