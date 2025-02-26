Ozark Law Episode 8 Expected To Feature Rowdy Woman At A Bar, Pickpockets & Bachelor Parties

Lost puppies, alleged pickpockets and bachelor parties will all be a part of Ozark Law tonight featuring Lake Ozark and Osage Beach police officers.

The episode to air on A&E in conjunction with the Lucky-8 Production company, will also have a segment…according to “nextepisode.net”…when a Lake Ozark officer has to deal with a rowdy female bar patron who, allegedly, kicks her flirtations into overdrive at the police station and a segment of an Osage Beach officer responding to a multi-vehicle accident.

Tonight’s episode is number 8 of 10 episodes in the series.

It begins locally at 9:00 tonight.