Richland Man Arrested on Child Sex Related Charge

A 35-year-old Richland man charged in Morgan County with first-degree statutory rape of a person under the age of 14 has, reportedly, been taken into custody in Pulaski County.

A probable cause statement filed in the Morgan County Courthouse alleges that the State Technical Assistance Team received a request for help involving a child sexual assault which took place in Laurie.

Information also says the suspect, George Hancock, was seriously hurt when he drove his vehicle into a rock bluff along Interstate-44 after being confronted by an unidentified person about the allegations. Efforts to question Hancock while he was in the hospital came to an end when he claimed not to remember anything since the crash and later at his home when he refused to talk without an attorney.

Further emails then allegedly sent from Hanock to the victim were added to the evidence and a warrant was issued for his arrest on the statutory rape charge. He was arrested early Friday morning and was being held in Pulaski County on a $500,000 bond.