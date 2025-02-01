New Lake Regional Health Foundation Board Members Introduced

Four new members have been named to the Lake Regional Health Foundation Board of Directors.

They include:

Stacey Coats, owner of Cozy Café and an associate with Coldwell Banker;

Dave Leathers, owner of Showcase Publishing;

Teresa Rector, Human Resources director for Missouri Eagle;

And Linda Scrivner, founder and owner-operator of Midstate Signs.

Also serving as foundation board members are: Darrel Bishop, Randy Brown, Trenny Garrett, Jim Judas, David Ludwig and Diane Schierding while Trish Creach is the executive director.