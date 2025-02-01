fbpx

Sat. Feb 1st, 2025

 

New Lake Regional Health Foundation Board Members Introduced

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News Saturday, February 1st, 2025

Four new members have been named to the Lake Regional Health Foundation Board of Directors.

 

They include:

Stacey Coats, owner of Cozy Café and an associate with Coldwell Banker;

Dave Leathers, owner of Showcase Publishing;

Teresa Rector, Human Resources director for Missouri Eagle;

And Linda Scrivner, founder and owner-operator of Midstate Signs.

 

Also serving as foundation board members are: Darrel Bishop, Randy Brown, Trenny Garrett, Jim Judas, David Ludwig and Diane Schierding while Trish Creach is the executive director.

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News Saturday, February 1st, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony