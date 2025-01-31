Follow-Up: Camden County Attorney Terminated

More information has been released following the termination of Camden County Attorney Jeffrey Green.

A Sunshine request for minutes from recent closed sessions of the commission indicate that the question of license plate readers being legal or not and whether or not the county ordinance banning the readers hold legal grounds over the state were discussed during the January 17th closed session with no actions taken.

The subsequent closed session, on January 21st, indicate discussion continued about the license plate readers before a motion was made by Commissioner James Gohagen to terminate Green. There was not a second to the motion at that point.

Commissioner Steve Dougan then made a motion to retain Green which also failed to get a second before Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton then seconded Gohagen’s motion ending with Gohagen and Skelton voting to terminate Green.

Only actions taken during closed sessions have to legally be released. There were no details announced in the minutes if the termination of Green was related to discussions about the license plate readers. Charlie Dickman has since been appointed to the position.

Minutes from another closed session on January 8th, according to the Camden County Clerk’s Office, are still sealed and were not made available to KRMS News.