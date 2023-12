A Richland woman is dead following a pedestrian accident shorty before 12:30 Wednesday morning in Camden County.

The highway patrol says that 62-year-old Margaret Lytell was laying in the roadway, on Missouri-7 just west of Thomas Street, when she was hit by a pickup being driven by 18-year-old Jackson Lobland, also from Richland.

Lytell was pronounced dead on the scene about an hour later.