Rippie Pleads Not Guilty In Burglary/Murder Case – Bond Not Reduced

A Springfield man charged with second-degree murder and felony burglary as an alleged co-defendant in last week’s reported burglary which ended with the other suspect being shot to death, appears in a Camden County courtroom on Thursday.

Sergeant Scott Hines says the other suspect, Derek Wayman, was shot by a resident of the property along north highway-7 as he and Austin Rippe were allegedly stealing items from on the property.

Rippe was able to flee the scene with the subsequent investigation tracking him down to Springfield where he was picked up.

Rippe entered a not-guilty plea during his first appearance on Thursday seeking a bond modification.

Bond was not reduced which remains at $250,000 with GPS tracking required if Rippe is able to post bond. His next court date is set for Tuesday, October 15th.