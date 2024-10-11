Highway Patrol Announces New Troopers Including One Coming To The LOTO

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced that there will soon be a few more eyes out on statewide highways and bi-ways.

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the patrol, says nine troopers graduated Friday from the 15-week Accelerated Law Enforcement Academy which included physical fitness, firearms and academics.

Included in the recruits is Isaac Smith, of Vandalia, who will be stationed in the Troop-F, Zone-5 area, which covers Camden and Miller counties.

The 121st Recruit Class will officially report for service to assigned areas on October 21st.

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that nine troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Accelerated Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, October 11, 2024. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. at the Patrol Academy’s gymnasium. The 121st Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 1, 2024. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on October 21, 2024.

The Honorable Kelly Broniec, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra K. Karsten provided the keynote address and Colonel Olson also addressed the class. The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors and Sergeant Andrew Henry, Troop H, sang the national anthem. Mr. Stephen E. Swink provided the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards were presented during the graduation ceremony. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 15 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. The recruit with the highest number of points overall earned the Superintendent’s Award. Trooper Benjamin Swink accepted the Physical Fitness Award; Trooper Gavin Krech accepted the Firearms Trophy; and Trooper Taylor Tarwater accepted the Academics Award. Colonel Olson presented the Superintendent’s Award to Trooper Gavin Krech.

The names, hometowns, and first assignments of members of the 121st Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop D

Trooper Johnathan H. McGowin (Stockton, MO) ─ Zone 9, Cedar/St. Clair Counties

Trooper Anthony C. Rideout (Fair Grove, MO) ─ Zone 16, Hickory/Dallas Counties

Troop E

Trooper Gavin A. Krech (Advance, MO) ─ Zone 2, Butler/Ripley Counties

Troop F

Trooper Taylor A. Tarwater (Columbia, MO) ─ Zone 3, Boone County

Trooper Isaac J. Smith (Vandalia, IL) ─ Zone 5, Camden/Miller Counties

Trooper Billy R. Kamp (Moberly, MO) ─ Zone 8, Callaway/Montgomery Counties

Troop G

Trooper Nathan M. Bogart (Macomb, MO) ─ Zone 2, Texas/Wright Counties

Trooper Benjamin A. Swink (Aspermont, TX) ─ Zone 3, N. Howell/Shannon Counties

Trooper Sarah A. Swink (Portales, NM) ─ Zone 4, N. Howell/Shannon Counties