Road Construction Continues On Both State Park Roadways

MoDOT is reminding motorists and visitors to Lake of the Ozarks State Park about a project which will likely mean a delay getting into and out of the park.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says, in conjunction with the Department of Natural Resources, work crews are continuing to do some resurfacing work on the state park’s roadways.

That work is being done near, both, Public Beach-1 in the Kaiser area and Public Beach-2 in Osage Beach.

A little out of the area, MoDOT crews are also doing some roadwork along Route-133 in the Richland area of Pulaski County.