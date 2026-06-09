Osage Beach Mayor Says Tegethoff Bankruptcy Not To Affect City Projects

With news about St. Louis area developer Jeff Tegethoff recently filing for chapter-11 bankruptcy protection, the questions then started about how, if any, the Lakeport at Oasis and Preserve at Sycamore Creek projects would be affected.

Despite Tegethoff having been considered as a major figure connected to the two projects, Osage Beach Mayor Richard Ross says, from his understanding, there will be no negative impacts.

“I’ve been assured by the investment group that is still there, the development team that’s still there, that it does not. Some people have asked about the preserve over on Nichols Road. It does not. I don’t know exactly all the financial agreements that I haven’t been Privy to all of those either in the past or I’m not sure what all we’re Privy to. But in the end, I’ve been assured by our attorneys and the development teams that none of this is going to affect anything.”

As it stands, crews continue to work at the Oasis site with more visible signs backing claims that the project is not being affected by the Tegethoff filing.

It’s projected that the amusement part of the overall project will be in place by the end of September.