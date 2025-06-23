Rocky Mount Area Man Sentenced in Connection to Death of His Child

A Rocky Mount area man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a September-2022 traffic accident that killed one of his kids and injured the other.

40-year-old Larry Lunnin, Senior, had entered Alford pleas in April which did not admit guilt but did concede that there was enough evidence to convict him on the charges of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child abduction…all three being class-E felonies.

It had been alleged that Lunnin took his children from their mother in Nebraska before making his way to Missouri where the deadly crash happened along Route-W near Marvin Cutoff Road in Morgan County. Lunnin’s three-year-old son died while his seven-year-old son was injured but survived the rollover accident.

Lunnin, who claimed he never received the court order for custody of the kids, was sentenced on Monday to three years on each count with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Circuit Judge Aaron Koeppen presided over the sentencing.