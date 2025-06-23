fbpx

Tue. Jun 24th, 2025

 

Three Dead Statewide After Weekend Incidents on the Waterways

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, June 23rd, 2025

Three people are dead statewide after weekend incidents on the water.

The highway patrol says there were two drownings…one which took the life of a 17-year-old boy from Sullivan when he was pulled under by the current in the Meramec River at a conservation access area in Crawford County, and the other when a 64-year-old man from St. Charles entered the Mississippi River from a boat and failed to resurface.

The other fatality on the water happened on Table Rock Lake in Taney County when two personal watercrafts collided head-on near Hollister…a 16-year-old boy from Sedalia was pronounced dead at the scene while a 19-year-old from Ozark was apparently uninjured.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, June 23rd, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony