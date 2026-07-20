Rocky Mount Man Charged with Rape, Domestic Assault in Morgan County

A 31-year-old Rocky Mount man is held in the Morgan County Jail on a $250,000 bond after being charged with First-Degree Rape and two felony counts of domestic assault.

The probable cause statement alleges that Derrick Miller approached the victim he had been in a relationship with striking her multiple times from behind while in their shop, ripping her shirt off and then forcing her into a vehicle to have sexual intercourse with him.

During initial questioning at the scene, it’s reported that Miller agreed to stay at the residence while a deputy contacted the victim who was able to get away when Miller left to get some food.

Miller left the scene but was later picked up while driving without further incident and was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

In addition to the $250,000 bond, Miller is to be monitored by GPS and have no contact with the victim if he’s able to bond.