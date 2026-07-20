Three More Missouri Residents Added To Various Boards And Commissions

Governor Mike Kehoe has announced another three appointments to various boards and commissions.

They include Patrick Brown of St. Louis appointed to the Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District, James Greer of Columbia who was reappointed to the Petroleum Storage Tank Insurance Fund, and John Ruth of Jefferson City who was appointed to the Public School Retirement System of the Missouri Board of Trustees.

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Patrick Brown, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District.

Mr. Brown is the director of community relations and chief of staff to the chairman of Ameren Missouri. He has previously served as chief resilience officer for the Office of Mayor Lyda Krewson and chief of staff for the Office of Mayor Francis G. Slay. Brown earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Saint Louis University.

James Greer, of Columbia, was reappointed to the Petroleum Storage Tank Insurance Fund.

Mr. Greer has worked for MFA Oil Company for more than 30 years in a variety of leadership roles, and currently serves as senior vice president of supply and transportation. He is a member of the Missouri Petroleum and Convenience Association, the Iowa Propane Gas Association, and the Kansas Petroleum Marketers Board. Greer earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics, with minors in marketing and business, from Oklahoma State University.

John Ruth, of Jefferson City, was appointed to the Public School Retirement System of Missouri Board of Trustees.

Mr. Ruth is president and CEO of Build Asset Management. He serves as vice president and treasurer of the Baker-Gordon Syndrome Foundation and president of the Genetic Autism Alliance. Ruth previously served on the Jefferson City Area YMCA Board of Directors and as an elected member of the Jefferson City Public Schools Board of Education. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri.