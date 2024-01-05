Rocky Mount Man Returns To Jail After Being Stopped By HWP

A 37-year-old from Rocky Mount wanted for failing to appear on felony charges of child molestation and possession of a controlled substance is back in jail.

The highway patrol took David Ryherd, Junior, into custody late Wednesday night.

Ryherd also has an outstanding case a summons was issued for when he was charged with two counts of failing to appear on felony charges.

The child molestation and possession charges against Ryherd, Junior, date back to 2020 and 2021.

As of late this afternoon, Ryherd was being held without bond in the Miller County Jail.