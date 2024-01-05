Eagle Days Returns To The Lake This Saturday

Looking for something pretty cool to do with your kids this weekend…?

If so, Lake Area Chamber Director Morgan Crainshaw says you may just want to head to the 25th annual edition of Eagle Days on Saturday.

“Go below the dam and you can see some birds themselves. You can come up to Wilmore and try to find, you know, the live capture moments.”

The one-day event is free and will run from 9:00-4:30 at the different venues for the day. There’s also a coloring and a photo contest as well and, if you can’t catch the action in person, 93-5 Rocks the Lake will be live at the Encore from 11:00-1:00 to bring you some of the event.

And, as far as the weather goes, Crainshaw also says you really shouldn’t have to worry much about it when it comes to viewing the eagles.

“Sounds like it might be a little snowy, so it might be kind of perfect, actually.”

You can see all the details at http://lakeeagledays.com