Beef Recall Affects Raw Beef In The Midwest

Heads up meat lovers…..thousands of pounds of raw beef is being recalled due to possible E coli contamination.

Valley Meats – of Illinois – is recalling 67-hundred pounds of its raw ground beef products shipped to distributors in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.

It’s due to possible E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products, mostly in the form of patties, were distributed to restaurants and other places.

But so far – there have been no confirmed reports of E. coli-related reactions because of the food.

The government says it should be thrown out.