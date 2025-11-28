Rocky Mount Woman Arrested In Miller County Faces Several Charges

A Rocky Mount woman becomes the first arrest in the lake area during the highway patrol’s official counting period for the long Thanksgiving holiday.

The patrol’s report indicates that 33-year-old Brandi Presutti was taken in on charges out of Morgan County which include forgery, stealing and property damage.

The highway patrol says that Presutti now also faces pending charges of felony resisting and possession of methamphetamine.

She was taken to the Miller County Jail with a bond showing of $5,600.