Parts of Missouri And Illinois Go Under A Winter Storm Watch

With the possibility of heavy snow and gusty winds over the holiday weekend, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch.

The lake area is not included in that watch with only a possibility of a brief rain-snow mix tonight into Saturday morning.

The story could be much different for east central and northeast Missouri and into Illinois where 4-8 inches of snow are possible with the worst of it being during the day on Saturday.

Back in the lake area, a potential second storm system is expected to blow in Monday and Tuesday and could bring with it some wintry precipitation but current projections are not real confident that it will amount to anything more than just maybe a winter wimper.