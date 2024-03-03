Fire Destroys Lakefront Home in Camden County

A lakefront home in the Roach area on Jacobs Hollow Road in Camden County is destroyed by fire over the weekend.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the call was received just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon and, upon arrival, 90% of the two-family dwelling was involved with fire which was being fanned by winds coming off the lake.

Firefighters started the attack which also included protecting adjacent structures which suffered heat damage and trying to contain a natural cover fire caused by the house fire. Also complicating matters was having to shuttle water into the scene.

The occupants of all structures involved were not at home and there were no firefighter injuries. Two pets did, however, die in the fire.

At least six other fire districts assisted at the scene and the blaze is under investigation. A preliminary determination is leaning toward the fire being accidental in nature.