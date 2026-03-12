Rolla Man Facing Charges For Livestock Theft

A 39-year-old Rolla man is taken into custody and charged with livestock theft in Barry County.

The highway patrol’s division of drug and crime control says Melvin Fincher was arrested after an investigation by the Rural Crimes Investigation Unit.

The investigation began in September when Fincher was identified as a suspect in the case of a cattle theft in Polk County and, possibly, being involved in two other cattle thefts in Barry County.

Fincher was formally charged as a prior offender with stealing livestock or wildlife and was located in Neosho where he was taken into custody without incident by Operation Relentless Pursuit Officers and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bond was set at $50,000.