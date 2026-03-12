Lake Area Chamber Field Trip Coming Up – RSVPs Requested

Time’s running out if you want to be a part of the Lake Area Chamber’s field trip.

Chamber Director Morgan Boyland says the field trip series is a good way for members to get to know more about different businesses around the lake area.

“We’re going to be going over to Lake Area Industries next Tuesday on March 17th. It’s going to be a guided facilities tour, workshop tour and then open question and answer with the Executive Director, Natalie Couch.”

L-A-I is one of 92 sheltered workshops around the state employing adults with disabilities.

The fieldtrip will begin with arrival and check-in at 9:30 that morning followed by the presentation and a tour before coming to an end around 11:00.

The deadline to register is this Friday with a $20 refundable deposit required to reserve a spot.