Wed. Mar 11th, 2026

 

Route-17 Closure Announced for March 18th

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Wednesday, March 11th, 2026

Motorists who normally use Route-17 between Iberia and Route-C are being given a heads-up now about some work which will close the roadway to traffic for several hours next week.

A social media post by MoDOT and the Miller County Sheriff’s Office says the work to replace a culvert is scheduled to happen next Wednesday, the 18th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

The specific area of the work is north of Iberia and about three-quarters of a mile south of Route-C.

The work will be done weather permitting.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Wednesday, March 11th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony