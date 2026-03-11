Route-17 Closure Announced for March 18th

Motorists who normally use Route-17 between Iberia and Route-C are being given a heads-up now about some work which will close the roadway to traffic for several hours next week.

A social media post by MoDOT and the Miller County Sheriff’s Office says the work to replace a culvert is scheduled to happen next Wednesday, the 18th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

The specific area of the work is north of Iberia and about three-quarters of a mile south of Route-C.

The work will be done weather permitting.