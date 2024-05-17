Routine Traffic Stop Ends With Drug Arrest In Miller County

A 33-year-old from Havana, Illinois, lands in the Miller County Jail after what started as a routine traffic stop along westbound-54 at Cave Road.

A probable cause statement filed in the courthouse alleges that Michael Hall admitted to speeding, not having valid license plates and cutting off another vehicle.

Hall denied that there were any illegal drugs in the vehicle and did not consent to a search.

At that time, a K-9 was deployed to the scene and hit on the vehicle which prompted a probable cause search during which about 41 grams of psilocybin mushrooms were discovered in a baggy.

Hall was taken to the Miller County Jail and has since formally been charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hall was being held on a $25,000 bond.