Lake Ozark Makes Moves By Making Boren Police Chief & Renewing Fry’s Contract

Some familiar faces are given a vote of confidence to remain in a couple high profile positions in the City of Lake Ozark.

The board of aldermen, this past Tuesday night, approved an agreement to keep City Administrator Harrison Fry right where he is.

The compensation agreed to is a little over $90,000 for the first year of the renewed agreement.

The board also, on Thursday, met in special session to take the interim tag off Lieutenant James Boren and officially name him to take over the fulltime role of police chief.

Boren had been serving in the interim since Jeff Christiansen moved on from the city in favor of retirement.

Both appointments, Fry as administrator and Boren as police chief are effectively immediately.