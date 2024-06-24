Royals, Cardinals & Mizzou Highlight This Monday’s Sports Report

The Royals could be in use of a little reset as they are swept down in Texas at the hands of the defending World Series champion Rangers.

4-0 in the final on Sunday

Max Scherzer making his season debut and the Texas Bullpen held the Royals to just two hits.

Taking a look at the American League Central Division standings.

Royals in third place but now nine games behind first place Cleveland who’s suddenly gotten hot again.

They’ve won five in a row in the AL Central.

Meanwhile the Cardinals, they just completed a sweep of the Giants….a series that started down in Rickwood, Alabama concluded in St. Louis.

Birds win on Sunday by a score of 5-3.

In fact, Sonny Gray pitched six and two-thirds innings of perfect baseball.

Would give up a home run but hang on to pick up his ninth win of the season, 5-3.

The final, Alec Burleson stayed hot for the Cardinals.

He went two for four, a couple runs driven in.

And how about Mizzou football adding their 12th commitment to the football recruiting class of 2025.

Georgia cornerback prospect Mark Manfred giving a verbal commitment.

He’s rated as a three-star recruit.