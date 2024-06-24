Royals, Cardinals & Mizzou Highlight This Monday’s Sports Report

Tue. Jun 25th, 2024
The Royals could be in use of a little reset as they are swept down in Texas at the hands of the defending World Series champion Rangers.
4-0 in the final on Sunday
Max Scherzer making his season debut and the Texas Bullpen held the Royals to just two hits.
Taking a look at the American League Central Division standings.
Royals in third place but now nine games behind first place Cleveland who’s suddenly gotten hot again.
They’ve won five in a row in the AL Central.
Meanwhile the Cardinals, they just completed a sweep of the Giants….a series that started down in Rickwood, Alabama concluded in St. Louis.
Birds win on Sunday by a score of 5-3.
In fact, Sonny Gray pitched six and two-thirds innings of perfect baseball.
Would give up a home run but hang on to pick up his ninth win of the season, 5-3.
The final, Alec Burleson stayed hot for the Cardinals.
He went two for four, a couple runs driven in.
And how about Mizzou football adding their 12th commitment to the football recruiting class of 2025.
Georgia cornerback prospect Mark Manfred giving a verbal commitment.
He’s rated as a three-star recruit.