Early-Morning Boat/Dock Fire Under Investigation

OBFD BOAT FIRE (06-25-2024)

An early-morning boat fire is under investigation by the Osage Beach Fire District and the highway patrol’s water division.

Osage Beach Chief Paul Berardi says personnel responded to an area on Autumn Lane near the 21-mile mark of the Osage Arm just a few minutes before 1:00 Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, a single-well dock and a boat were fully involved.

Crews tended to one patient who was taken to Lake Regional Hospital…the extent of the injuries unknown.

Firefighters from Osage Beach and Mid-County were able to put the blaze out while Lake Ozark and Sunrise Beach manpower were canceled enroute.