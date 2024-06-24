Warsaw Man Facing Sex Charges With Underaged Child

A 42-year-old Warsaw man faces several sex-related charges involving a victim under the age of 14.

A probable cause statement filed in the Benton County Courthouse indicates the investigation began after family services reported receiving a hot line call about possible sexual abuse.

Two victims in the case both alleged that Richard Burnham had sexually touched them in various ways…allegations Burnham admits according to the probable cause statement.

Burnham is formally charged with two counts each of statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse with a victim under 14, child molestation with victims under 14 and endangering the welfare of a child sexual contact.

Burnham is being held on a $250,000 bond.