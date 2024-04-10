Royals & Cardinals Pickup Wins In Tuesday Night Games

The royals are living a charmed life these days after a rough start to their season.

They are starting to pile up some wins.

They beat the Astros last night in extra innings, 4 -3, a walk off hit by Salvador Perez does the trick and the royals had to come back from a 2 -0 deficit.

They scored 3 off Houston starter Christian Javier in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Bobby Witt hits his second triple of the season, his only knock of the night but he would score a run and drive in a run in the ball game.

Cole Reagans probably had one of his worst starts as a royal, went just 5 innings, gave up 3 runs on 10 hits but his bullpen and offense bail him out.

The Cardinals blank the Phillies 3 -0 behind Sonny Gray in his St. Louis debut.

He was on a pitch count but was certainly efficient, struck out 5 over 5 innings of work to earn his first Cardinal win.

Nolan Gorman homered again for the 3rd time this year in the victory.

Ryan Helsley picks up already, save number 4.

Cardinal fans won’t like this, their former outfielder Tyler O ‘Neill hits his 6th home run of the season from the Red Sox, that leads the big leagues