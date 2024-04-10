More ATM’s in the Lake Area Hit by Thieves

For the third time in about a week, thieves have hit ATM’s in the lake area.

No official information is being released locally but, what is known, is authorities are on the lookout in Phelps County and Central Missouri after two reported ATM thefts in Rolla, one in Eldon and just Tuesday night in Versailles and Greenview.

Authorities say suspects in similar past thefts have been linked to a crime ring from Houston, Texas, typically driving a rental before stealing a heavy-duty truck and chain to break open the ATM’s. They then ditch the stolen vehicle before driving off in the rental with the crimes typically happening between 2-4-AM.

The thieves are described as very quick and the public is being advised not to approach them but, instead, to report any suspicious activity by immediately calling 9-1-1