Royals Fall To Twins Thursday – Prepare For Brewers Games This Weekend

Tough one for the Royals on Thursday.

A 5 to 1 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.

And the bullpen The culprit?

Well, in this case, one pitcher out of the bullpen, Steven Cruz, in a ball game where the Royals started to mount a rally down to nothing in the bottom of the eighth inning.

They would get on the board thanks to Vinnie Pasquantino, 2 to one, the score.

But Steven Cruz in the top of the ninth, the last not one, not 2, but three home runs off the bats of Matt Wallner, Cody Clemens and Josh Bell.

That extends the lead and gives Minnesota a buffer in the ninth.

They go on to win it by that 5 to 1 score.

Cruz does not face a decision here in that ball game, but does see his ERA balloon to over 16 after that performance.

So the Royals will try and right that ship.

Upcoming games?

Cardinals open up the Tigers home schedule today in Detroit.

Meanwhile, the Royals hosting the Brewers.