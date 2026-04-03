Water Rescue Initiated Near Versailles After Teen Tries to Retrieve a Flip Flop

Scary moments for a female teenager who was rescued after being swept downstream from a low water crossing along Ritchie Road in Morgan County.

Firefighters from the Versailles Rural and Gravois districts responded to the scene just before 12-noon on Thursday and discovered the teen clinging to a small tree about thirty yards downstream.

The teen was trying to retrieve a flip flop when she lost her footing due to the current and was carried downstream to the tree she was able to get ahold of.

Firefighters set up on both sides of the creek and used a throw bag to get a lifejacket to the girl who was then helped to shore from the three-feet of fast-moving water.

No firefighters had to enter the water for the rescue and the girl was uninjured.