Royals Make Trade To Keep Roster Strong For The Playoffs

Well, it’s not a major trade, but the Royals displaying to their fans they are still in it to try and win it in 2025.

During this All Star break on Wednesday, they go out and acquire infielder Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Going back to Pennsylvania is minor league infielder Cam Devaney, who’s got some power, but he’s also an older prospect.

The Royals bring in a veteran that was on the team a season ago, didn’t post lofty numbers, but certainly brings a veteran presence to the Royals clubhouse.

Again this year for the Pirates, actually putting up slightly better numbers than he did in Kansas City a season ago, hitting 255.

Frazier three home runs, 21 runs driven in and again gives you some positional versatility on the infield.