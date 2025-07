It’s that time of the year again and, if you have your eyes to the sky tonight, you just might be able to catch a quick glimpse of a meteor.

It’s the start of the annual Perseid meteor shower which is expected to peak around August 12th and come to an end by the first week of September.

The Perseid meteor shower happens when Earth passes through the orbit of the Swift-Tuttle comet.

The shower’s been observed for more than two-thousand years.