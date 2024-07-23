Royals On Winning Streak While Cardinals Battle It Out With The Pirates

The Royals have come roaring out of the all-star break.

Winners of four in a row after they beat the Diamondbacks last night, 10-4.

Another big night for Bobby Witt Jr., three for four, falls just a single short of the cycle.

A double, a triple, to go along with his 18th home run of the year.

And just for good measure, Salvador Perez goes deep as well for home run number 18.

Cole Reagan’s not super sharp, but good enough….Three runs, six innings, it’s a quality start….He’s now 7-6.

And the Royals, at the moment, own that final wild-card spot in the American League, a couple games better than the Boston Red Sox.

And again, due in large part to Witt Jr., who earlier in the day on Monday named the American League Player of the Week.

It’s the second time he’s taken home that honor on the year, the last Royal to win it twice in a season.

You’ve got to go all the way back to Kendris Morales, who got it done back in 2016.

Cardinals fall a little short of the Pirates, 2-1 the final last night.

Nick Gonzalez, the go-ahead hit in the bottom of the eighth inning off John King. Paul Skeens gets the ball, the all-star game starter for the Buccos tonight.