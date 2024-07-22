One Flown to University Hospital After Accident in Sunrise Beach

At least one person is injured in a traffic accident early this afternoon (07-22-2024) in the 700 block of American Legion Drive in the Sunrise Beach area.

Sunrise Beach firefighters and other first responders arrived on the scene and discovered one person trapped inside the vehicle. The unidentified patient was extricated and transferred by Lake West Ambulance to the Sunrise Beach fire station where he, or she, was then flown to University Hospital.

KRMS News has reached out to Sunrise Beach police for more available details. A reply has not been received as of late this afternoon.