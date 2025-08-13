Royals Pickup A Win As Cardinals Fall In Tuesday’s Baseball Games

Royals used the long ball to their advantage last night in an 8 to 5 win over the Nationals at Kauffman Stadium.

Just six hits over all on the night, but two of them home runs.

Vinny Pasquantino, his 21st of the year came off lefty Mitchell Parker.

Jonathan India as well.

Since being bumped down in the order, his bat has come alive.

He hits his 7th home run of the season.

Also drew a walk on the night.

It was in support of Michael Waka. 5 2/3 innings.

Two runs earns his seventh win on the season.

Royals once again get back to the 500 mark, their 60 and 6042 games still yet to play.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals had been playing some good ball.

They’re playing the worst team in the National League, the Colorado Rockies.

What happens? The Cardinals blanked last night.

They lose 3 to nothing to the Rockies.

Matthew Libertour Winches 4, takes a loss but had no offensive support behind him, just one extra base hit.

Nolan Gorman hit a 66 total knocks on the night for the Red Birds.

They are a mere one game above 500 at 61 and 60.

Same two teams today.