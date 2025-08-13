Skelton Preliminary Hearing for Allegedly Removing LPR Continued

Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton’s scheduled court date on felony charges of stealing and tampering with service of utility or institution and a misdemeanor for obstructing government operations has been continued.

Skelton was to appear on Thursday (8/14/2025) for a preliminary hearing on an allegation that he removed a license plate reader from eastbound-54, west of Camdenton, claiming that the plate reader was in violation of a county ordinance banning the devices from being used in unincorporated areas of the county.

The case is now scheduled for the 21st of this month for consideration of a defense motion to dismiss the charges while, at the same time, for the court to consider a motion filed by the prosecution in opposition to dismissing the case.

The state claims that the county ordinance was unenforceable because the plate reader was located on MoDOT right-of-way under the jurisdiction of the highway and transportation commission.

The state’s motion also goes on to say that it would be up to a jury to decide if Skelton was acting under a “claim of right” and whether there was any intention to “permanently” retain the camera.

Moniteau County Associate Judge Aaron Martin was named to preside over the case.