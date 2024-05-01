Royals Pickup Win Over Blue Jays

Great all -around win for the Royals last night, 4 -1 knocking off the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Cole Reagan’s nine strikeouts over six and two -thirds innings allowed just a run on four hits to pick up his second win on the season.

Now Reagan would leave the game after 105 pitches that’s about the time he would normally depart if not earlier, but was dealing with a bit of a calf injury, certainly something to monitor here in the interim.

Big hits by one individual, Vinny Pascuentino broke a long slump that he had been suffering through over the last week, plus drove in a big run and first home run of the season for Royals second baseman Michael Massey.