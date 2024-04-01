Royals Pull Off Series Win Over Twins But Cardinals Fall To LA

The Royals did not win their opening series with the Minnesota Twins but they ended it with a bang on Easter Sunday as they blow out the Twins 11 to nothing at the K.

14 hits for the Royals including a three for five day for Bobby Witt.

He smacks his first home run of the season.

Michael Garcia, he goes deep as well.

His second home run of the season Salvador Perez a first inning shot got the scoring going for Kansas City three in the first six in the second and how about on the mound Brady Singer was terrific maybe his best start ever as a Royals seven innings of shutout baseball struck out ten just four base runners, three hits, and a walk as he runs his record to 1 -0 on the year.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals had a chance to split their opening series with the Dodgers.

They were up 4 -nothing heading into the bottom of the sixth inning last night in LA, but the bullpen would blow up.

Stephen Mads was terrific, went five and a third, but Andre Palante a couple of runs, a run by John King and the Dodgers take it five to four on a game -winning home run by Max Muncie in the bottom of the eighth.