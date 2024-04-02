Power Outages Grow As Severe Storms Pass Over The Lake Region

Hundreds of Lake Area residents are facing power outages following the first round of severe storms that moved through the area Monday night.

At last check, there were over 300 people without power in Camden County, around 30 or so people without power across the rest of the Lake Region.

Over 450 people are also without power in the Jefferson City area.

Storms moving through the area did result in numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and 1 Tornado Warning near Lebanon, however no serious damage has been reported from that storm.

Here’s the latest from each of the area power companies:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map