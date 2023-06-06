Royals Pull Off Win Sunday – Cardinals Fall Against Pittsburgh

The royals were able to sneak in a win against the Rockies yesterday, avoiding the three-game sweep.

Mikel Garcia hits his first big league home run.

Brady singer tosses five and two thirds’ innings of shutdown ball as the royals win by a score of two to nothing.

The cardinals, meanwhile, have the worst record in the national league.

Once again, they are swept out by the Pittsburgh pirates.

Two to one was the final score yesterday.

Miles Michaelis, not sharp, but also probably deserved a better fate.

Cardinals only score a single run on the five hits and they are really lost.

Right now, they travel to the best team in the al west, the Texas rangers tonight.