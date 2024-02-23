Chiefs Make A Number Of Moves For Players On Thursday

A couple moves made by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

One of some particular interests.

Matt Ariza, formerly of the Buffalo Bills, an all American during his collegiate days at San Diego State, in fact, was a 6th round pick of the bills back in 2022, but had some off the field issues and cause teams to stay away.

But a lot of those issues have cleared up, and the Chiefs are taking a flyer, a one year contract, on Matt Ariza.

They’re also bringing on a former Missouri Tiger in safety, Tyree Gillespie, big play guy for the Tigers, at least in college, and he’ll have an opportunity now with the Kansas City Chiefs.