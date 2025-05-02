RUMORS NO MORE: Lodge of Four Seasons Has Been Sold

The rumors are no more…the iconic Lodge of Four Seasons at Lake of the Ozarks has been sold.

That’s according to the Camden County Recorder’s Office which shows a recording back on November 27, 2024, with the Lodge of Four Seasons LLC and Avila Development LLC as grantees with another recording dated April 17, 2025, showing PRP-Ozark V LLC and Banc of California as the grantors in the transaction.

Further information appearing in online records from the Recorder of Deeds Office shows that the amount being financed for the transaction is $24,737,993.36.

Camden County records also indicate that PRP-Ozark V LLC has been very active in the lake area and, specifically, in the Horseshoe Bend area with several filings dating back to late November. An online business search on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website also indicates the LLC was formed just about a week before the filing showing that the transactions, including for the Lodge, have been recorded.

PRP-Ozark V LLC has corporate offices located in Clayton, MO, and Scottsdale, AZ. KRMS Radio and TV has attempted to reach out to the offices and has not had a reply as of today (5/2/2025).

KRMS News will pass along more information about the sale when it becomes available.