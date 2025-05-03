fbpx

Sat. May 3rd, 2025

 

Bradleyville Teen Now a State Record Holder for Fishing

Riley Isaacs now holds a Missouri state fishing record.

That’s according to the Department of Conservation which reports the 17-year-old from Bradleyville became the latest state record holder for redear sunfish when he was bowfishing at Lake Taneycomo on April 18th and landed a 2-pound, 3-ouncer.

The previous record under alternative methods was a 2-pound, 2-ounce fish also caught from Lake Taneycomo in 2022.

Isaacs was originally guiding a bowfishing group targeting carp but had to cut the trip short due to incoming storms.

 

(Pic courtesy of MO Dept. of Conservation)

Reporter Mike Anthony