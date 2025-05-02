MO 2025 Net Farm Income Projecting Recovery

Following two consecutive years of decline, the Rural and Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center at the University of Missouri is projecting a recovery in net farm income for this spring.

The report, which is published twice a year, analyzes cash receipts, production data, government payments and other factors.

Missouri’s 2025 net farm income is projected at $4.69 billion, a 9% increase from 2024.

The recovery is largely tied to a 365% surge in direct government payments from the American Relief Act of 2025.

(Pic courtesy of Mizzou News)